Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Move in ready, Master and 2nd BR. on main level, 3 BR & 4thBR/Bonus up, two large walk in attic areas & large walk in closet/storage off bonus room. Very spacious living areas. Corner lot, fenced, fire pit, large sun room, detached storage shed and extra storage area connected to home. Updated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, breakfast area, DR & all appliances included. Great front porch. Walk to the Mallard Creek Greenway. Close to everything. Cats only.