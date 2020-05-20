4219 Steele Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained home with back yard built for entertaining! Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertop and center island open to family room, which has fireplace overlooking the back deck. Separate dining room w/ bay windows overlooking back yard and pillars opening to large living room. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom; master bath updated with granite double sink vanity countertop, tile floors, separate shower and garden tub, water closet. Master walk-in closet has fabulous built ins. Hallway bath has gorgeous updated granite vanity top and tiled floor and surround. AMAZING back yard with deck, patio area, large gazebo and separate building in mostly fenced back yard. Welcoming covered sitting front porch. Oversized 2 car garage with lots of storage space.