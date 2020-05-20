All apartments in Charlotte
4219 Steele Oaks Drive

Location

4219 Steele Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained home with back yard built for entertaining! Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertop and center island open to family room, which has fireplace overlooking the back deck. Separate dining room w/ bay windows overlooking back yard and pillars opening to large living room. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Spacious master bedroom; master bath updated with granite double sink vanity countertop, tile floors, separate shower and garden tub, water closet. Master walk-in closet has fabulous built ins. Hallway bath has gorgeous updated granite vanity top and tiled floor and surround. AMAZING back yard with deck, patio area, large gazebo and separate building in mostly fenced back yard. Welcoming covered sitting front porch. Oversized 2 car garage with lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have any available units?
4219 Steele Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have?
Some of 4219 Steele Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Steele Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Steele Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Steele Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Steele Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Steele Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

