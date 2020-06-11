All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
421 Plymouth Avenue
421 Plymouth Avenue

421 Plymouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 Plymouth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available soon is this charming and large 2-bedroom/1-bath home with large front porch in the trendy Camp North End area. The home has just been freshly painted in a light gray and there are hardwood floors throughout the home. There are two nice nice sized bedrooms. The livingroom is large with a fireplace(non-working, for decoration only). There is also a separate dining room. The kitchen includes a refrigerator/freezer and oven/range. The one bathroom has a large stall shower. There is a separate laundry room located off the back porch. A washer/dryer can be included, but owner is not responsible to maintan the W/D. This home also has a big yard, which is mostly fenced in and has a view of the Charlotte skyline. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available January 29th at only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Plymouth Avenue have any available units?
421 Plymouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Plymouth Avenue have?
Some of 421 Plymouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Plymouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Plymouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Plymouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Plymouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 Plymouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 Plymouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 Plymouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Plymouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Plymouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Plymouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Plymouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Plymouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Plymouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Plymouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

