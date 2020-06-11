421 Plymouth Avenue

Amenities

Available soon is this charming and large 2-bedroom/1-bath home with large front porch in the trendy Camp North End area. The home has just been freshly painted in a light gray and there are hardwood floors throughout the home. There are two nice nice sized bedrooms. The livingroom is large with a fireplace(non-working, for decoration only). There is also a separate dining room. The kitchen includes a refrigerator/freezer and oven/range. The one bathroom has a large stall shower. There is a separate laundry room located off the back porch. A washer/dryer can be included, but owner is not responsible to maintan the W/D. This home also has a big yard, which is mostly fenced in and has a view of the Charlotte skyline. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available January 29th at only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. Call now to schedule a showing.