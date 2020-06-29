All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:58 PM

421 N Laurel Ave

421 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 North Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
This key is checked out from our office. Please contact Bottom Line Property Management to pick up the key. You will provide your ID and return key by 5PM.

(enter through the back door)

Built in 1925 this charming bungalow is the perfect property to build second story or for future modifications. Special Interior Features: 2 fireplaces, gorgeous chandelier light fixtures, stained glass accents and beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Luxurious master bathroom complete with double vanity, claw foot tub and heated tile flooring. Dual walk-in shower which includes bench seating, dual shower heads plus additional hand-held spray. Vaulted ceiling with skylight and built-in speakers for surround sound Special Exterior Features: Enjoy the outdoors in style with beautifully landscaped yard and brick interlocking patio and walkways. Featuring a built-in gas grill, fire pit, privacy fencing and outdoor speakers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N Laurel Ave have any available units?
421 N Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 N Laurel Ave have?
Some of 421 N Laurel Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 N Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 421 N Laurel Ave offer parking?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 421 N Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 N Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 N Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
