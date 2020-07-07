4201 Dinglewood Avenue

Amenities

4 Bedroom in Trendy Noda East. Easy walking or rolling distance to Noda. 2 blocks to light rail station for easy commute to uptown, south end or university area. Short drive to Plaza Midwood. Excellent location. Cute house with efficient use of the space. Open floor-plan. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fenced in yard. Open floorplan. Gorgeous original hardwood floors. Available early June. 13 month leases or longer to lock in your rent price as rents in this area skyrocket. Agent owner. Landlord requires no previous evictions, credit score above 650 (no credit is generally good credit), monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent, no criminal record. Easy application process. EHO.