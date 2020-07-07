All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

419 Lakewood Ave

419 Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 Lakewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1b039a033 ----
419 Lakewood Avenue, Charlotte NC 28208

Come View This Awesome Ranch Style Home! Conveniently Close to Center City Charlotte and all the Amenities the Up and Coming Queen City has to Offer!

This Splendid 2 BR House Features:

* Front Porch
* Spacious Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting
* Kitchen Included w Appliances For Your Comfort
* Freshly Painted Walls
* Washer & Dryer Connections
* Backyard Deck Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends!
* Fenced In Backyard !

This lovely home is 10 minutes away from the Fillmore and Ray Splash Planet! In addition from being minutes from Charlotte-Douglas International and I-85. At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long! To Schedule a Showing or Submit an Application Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Lakewood Ave have any available units?
419 Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 419 Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Lakewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Lakewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

