419 Lakewood Ave

419 Lakewood Avenue, Charlotte NC 28208



Come View This Awesome Ranch Style Home! Conveniently Close to Center City Charlotte and all the Amenities the Up and Coming Queen City has to Offer!



This Splendid 2 BR House Features:



* Front Porch

* Spacious Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting

* Kitchen Included w Appliances For Your Comfort

* Freshly Painted Walls

* Washer & Dryer Connections

* Backyard Deck Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends!

* Fenced In Backyard !



This lovely home is 10 minutes away from the Fillmore and Ray Splash Planet! In addition from being minutes from Charlotte-Douglas International and I-85. At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long! To Schedule a Showing or Submit an Application Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com



( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)