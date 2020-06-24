415 Wakefield Drive B

Amenities

MYERS PARK. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. $1,250 a month. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. The City Greenway is purportedly expanding (in 2019-2020) to directly adjoin this Selwyn Village condo. Non Smoking. One year agreement. Freshly painted! Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. Small pets less than 25 lbs welcome. One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, Selwyn Pub, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available 4/1. $45 Application fee. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 415-B Wakefield Drive. Call or text to see 336-327-3336.

