All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 415 Wakefield Drive B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
415 Wakefield Drive B
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

415 Wakefield Drive B

415 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

415 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 04/01/20 MYERS PARK. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village! - Property Id: 96779

MYERS PARK. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. $1,250 a month. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. The City Greenway is purportedly expanding (in 2019-2020) to directly adjoin this Selwyn Village condo. Non Smoking. One year agreement. Freshly painted! Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. Small pets less than 25 lbs welcome. One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, Selwyn Pub, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available 4/1. $45 Application fee. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 415-B Wakefield Drive. Call or text to see 336-327-3336.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96779
Property Id 96779

(RLNE5581617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Wakefield Drive B have any available units?
415 Wakefield Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Wakefield Drive B have?
Some of 415 Wakefield Drive B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Wakefield Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
415 Wakefield Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Wakefield Drive B pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Wakefield Drive B is pet friendly.
Does 415 Wakefield Drive B offer parking?
No, 415 Wakefield Drive B does not offer parking.
Does 415 Wakefield Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Wakefield Drive B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Wakefield Drive B have a pool?
No, 415 Wakefield Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 415 Wakefield Drive B have accessible units?
No, 415 Wakefield Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Wakefield Drive B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Wakefield Drive B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte