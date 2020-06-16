415 N Church St Apt 215

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage

*** OWNER INCENTIVE : FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE, LEASE TO BEGIN BY 1/31/2020, MINIMUM 1 YEAR ***

Beautiful Executive Uptown Charlotte condo over looking manicured courtyard gardens. City view from terrace. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has 3rd bedroom / office space with nice french doors. Extra Large windows in great room offers incredible light and also has fireplace and built in seating! Hardwoods throughout except in bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters w/ back splash. HUGE Master suite with double walk in closets and double shower heads. Large second bedroom with its own bathroom. Updated bathroom fixtures. Over sized laundry with washer and dryer included. 2 indoor parking spaces inside secure garage AND private storage unit. Grill on balcony right off great room. Walk to everything in Uptown. Building amenities include; secured fob access, call box, fitness center, courtyard and dog run.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.