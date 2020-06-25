All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:25 AM

4148 Park South Station Boulevard

4148 Park South Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4148 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous End Unit with private location. Beautiful Property with Hardwoods down, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room up, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. Unit available on 6/1/2019. If your clients have pets, this is NOT the unit for them. Owner does not wish to offer the unit to anyone with pets. Unit will be professionally cleaned. Paint will be addressed and carpets cleaned.
NOTE: Tenant responsible for Electric-Duke Energy, Gas-Piedmont Natural Gas and Water-(Aqua NC)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
4148 Park South Station Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have?
Some of 4148 Park South Station Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Park South Station Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
