4148 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous End Unit with private location. Beautiful Property with Hardwoods down, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room up, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. Unit available on 6/1/2019. If your clients have pets, this is NOT the unit for them. Owner does not wish to offer the unit to anyone with pets. Unit will be professionally cleaned. Paint will be addressed and carpets cleaned.

NOTE: Tenant responsible for Electric-Duke Energy, Gas-Piedmont Natural Gas and Water-(Aqua NC)