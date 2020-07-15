All apartments in Charlotte
4133 Seaforth Drive

Location

4133 Seaforth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick ranch style home on a large lot. This conveniently located home is in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes from plaza mid-wood as well as uptown, restaurants and shopping. The house features wall-to-wall carpeting, ceiling fans throughout, neutrally painted, a wood burning fireplace and a full kitchen that includes: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. It also includes a washer and dryer. Additional features include: enclosed porch and huge fenced backyard. This house has all you could want..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4133 Seaforth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Some of 4133 Seaforth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4133 Seaforth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4133 Seaforth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
No, 4133 Seaforth Drive does not offer parking.
Yes, 4133 Seaforth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 4133 Seaforth Drive has a pool.
No, 4133 Seaforth Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 4133 Seaforth Drive has units with dishwashers.
