4133 Seaforth Drive

3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick ranch style home on a large lot. This conveniently located home is in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes from plaza mid-wood as well as uptown, restaurants and shopping. The house features wall-to-wall carpeting, ceiling fans throughout, neutrally painted, a wood burning fireplace and a full kitchen that includes: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. It also includes a washer and dryer. Additional features include: enclosed porch and huge fenced backyard. This house has all you could want..