Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Single-Family Home located at 4121 Atmore Street, Charlotte, NC. 4121 Atmore St has 3 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 1,152 square feet. Located near The Plaza just minutes from several restaurants, shops, and grocery stores. Contains updated appliances, and central air. Pets are allowed (up to 2) for a small fee of $250.



For Spanish Contact Luis at 516-209-1994