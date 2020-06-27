All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:57 PM

4115 Bloomdale Drive

4115 Bloomdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Bloomdale Apts in Cotswold area of Charlotte NC:

Available Now: Apt 4115-20 Bloomdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Features:
Quiet neighborhood setting.
Hard-surface flooring.
Ceiling fan
Patio or deck
Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher
Updated bathroom fixtures
Laundry facility onsite
Water and garbage pickup included in rent

Pets Considered!
Non-dangerous pet breeds permitted.
$350 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing today & apply through:
www.srpmanagement.net

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have any available units?
4115 Bloomdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have?
Some of 4115 Bloomdale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Bloomdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Bloomdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Bloomdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Bloomdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4115 Bloomdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Bloomdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4115 Bloomdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4115 Bloomdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Bloomdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Bloomdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
