4110 Applegate Road

Adorable remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in unbeatable Collins Park location! So close to SouthEnd, the Light Rail, Montford, minutes to Uptown, and so much more. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, butcher block countertops, breakfast bar, gas range, updated lighting, and washer and dryer remain! Gorgeous modern touches and open floor plan make life easy and enjoyable in this classic brick ranch. The backyard is fully fenced in and perfect for throwing the ball with your pup or a cornhole tournament during a backyard barbecue with friends! Convenient off street parking in the long driveway, and enjoy walks through the charming neighborhood to the Collins Park playground and park! Won't last long!