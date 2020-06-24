All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4110 Applegate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4110 Applegate Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

4110 Applegate Road

4110 Applegate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Collingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4110 Applegate Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Adorable remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in unbeatable Collins Park location! So close to SouthEnd, the Light Rail, Montford, minutes to Uptown, and so much more. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, butcher block countertops, breakfast bar, gas range, updated lighting, and washer and dryer remain! Gorgeous modern touches and open floor plan make life easy and enjoyable in this classic brick ranch. The backyard is fully fenced in and perfect for throwing the ball with your pup or a cornhole tournament during a backyard barbecue with friends! Convenient off street parking in the long driveway, and enjoy walks through the charming neighborhood to the Collins Park playground and park! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Applegate Road have any available units?
4110 Applegate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Applegate Road have?
Some of 4110 Applegate Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Applegate Road currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Applegate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Applegate Road pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Applegate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4110 Applegate Road offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Applegate Road offers parking.
Does 4110 Applegate Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 Applegate Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Applegate Road have a pool?
No, 4110 Applegate Road does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Applegate Road have accessible units?
No, 4110 Applegate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Applegate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Applegate Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte