All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 408 Wake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
408 Wake St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

408 Wake St

408 Wake Street · (980) 226-7665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Biddleville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Wake Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 408 Wake St · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
Don't want an apartment & want to be close to the action? - Don't want to live in an apartment but want to be close to all the action!? This Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 full bath home Located minutes from uptown has a country feel with seasonal views to uptown. The private backyard is fully fenced with a gas fire pit and a hot tub for an evening of relaxation. This home offers an open floor plan with Hardwood floors on main, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, dry bar with wine refrigerator and prep Island and dining area that overlook the beautiful backyard. There are 2 guest bedrooms on the main with a large master suite including a large master bath with walk-in closet and a bonus/office/bedroom and laundry on the second floor. Close to 77, restaurants, shopping, sporting events and more.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5691505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Wake St have any available units?
408 Wake St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Wake St have?
Some of 408 Wake St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Wake St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Wake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Wake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Wake St is pet friendly.
Does 408 Wake St offer parking?
No, 408 Wake St does not offer parking.
Does 408 Wake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Wake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Wake St have a pool?
No, 408 Wake St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Wake St have accessible units?
No, 408 Wake St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Wake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Wake St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 408 Wake St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity