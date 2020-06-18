408 Wake St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit hot tub

Don't want an apartment & want to be close to the action? - Don't want to live in an apartment but want to be close to all the action!? This Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 full bath home Located minutes from uptown has a country feel with seasonal views to uptown. The private backyard is fully fenced with a gas fire pit and a hot tub for an evening of relaxation. This home offers an open floor plan with Hardwood floors on main, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, dry bar with wine refrigerator and prep Island and dining area that overlook the beautiful backyard. There are 2 guest bedrooms on the main with a large master suite including a large master bath with walk-in closet and a bonus/office/bedroom and laundry on the second floor. Close to 77, restaurants, shopping, sporting events and more.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5691505)