404 N. Laurel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Get half off the first full months rent for a lease that begins within two weeks of approval!



Spacious studio in Elizabeth Lofts!!! Great location within 3 minutes of uptown!



This open concept floor plan features upgraded lighting fixtures, wood and tile floors, exposed retro duct work and big bay windows for lots of natural light.



The unit is located in a secure access building with elevator access and enclosed interior hallways. For convenience, a washer and dryer are included for tenant use. An exterior storage closet provides room for extra items. Water, trash and lawn care are included.



One reserved parking space in a secured garage and guest parking are available.



Community amenities include a common area with seating, an outdoor grill and a patio. Within walking distance to restaurants and shopping!



Pets conditional. Limit one pet.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**