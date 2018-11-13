All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

404 N. Laurel Ave

404 North Laurel Avenue · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 North Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit #8 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Get half off the first full months rent for a lease that begins within two weeks of approval!

Spacious studio in Elizabeth Lofts!!! Great location within 3 minutes of uptown!

This open concept floor plan features upgraded lighting fixtures, wood and tile floors, exposed retro duct work and big bay windows for lots of natural light.

The unit is located in a secure access building with elevator access and enclosed interior hallways. For convenience, a washer and dryer are included for tenant use. An exterior storage closet provides room for extra items. Water, trash and lawn care are included.

One reserved parking space in a secured garage and guest parking are available.

Community amenities include a common area with seating, an outdoor grill and a patio. Within walking distance to restaurants and shopping!

Pets conditional. Limit one pet.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N. Laurel Ave have any available units?
404 N. Laurel Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 N. Laurel Ave have?
Some of 404 N. Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 N. Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
404 N. Laurel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N. Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 N. Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 404 N. Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 404 N. Laurel Ave does offer parking.
Does 404 N. Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 N. Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N. Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 404 N. Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 404 N. Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 404 N. Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N. Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 N. Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
