4027 Cranford Drive

Amenities
Updated throughout and ready for move-in! 1st Floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/office area is conveniently located to Park Rd Shopping Center as well as SouthPark Mall. New Laminate Wood flooring, New Paint, New Fixtures. Kitchen host all Black appliances, walk-in pantry & space for a breakfast table. Living Room is large & open to Dining Area; office adjacent to living room. Each Bedroom is large enough to accommodate a King Size bed! Both Bedrooms have attached Full Baths & Walk-in Closets. Small community w/privacy feeling tucked in among the trees. Cute Picnic area outside. Tenant to obtain & maintain renters insurance policy. Ready to view and lease!