All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4027 Cranford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4027 Cranford Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

4027 Cranford Drive

4027 Cranford Drive · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4027 Cranford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated throughout and ready for move-in! 1st Floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/office area is conveniently located to Park Rd Shopping Center as well as SouthPark Mall. New Laminate Wood flooring, New Paint, New Fixtures. Kitchen host all Black appliances, walk-in pantry & space for a breakfast table. Living Room is large & open to Dining Area; office adjacent to living room. Each Bedroom is large enough to accommodate a King Size bed! Both Bedrooms have attached Full Baths & Walk-in Closets. Small community w/privacy feeling tucked in among the trees. Cute Picnic area outside. Tenant to obtain & maintain renters insurance policy. Ready to view and lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 Cranford Drive have any available units?
4027 Cranford Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 Cranford Drive have?
Some of 4027 Cranford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 Cranford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4027 Cranford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 Cranford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4027 Cranford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4027 Cranford Drive offer parking?
No, 4027 Cranford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4027 Cranford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4027 Cranford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 Cranford Drive have a pool?
No, 4027 Cranford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4027 Cranford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4027 Cranford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 Cranford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 Cranford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4027 Cranford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity