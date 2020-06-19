4027 Cranford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated throughout and ready for move-in! 1st Floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/office area is conveniently located to Park Rd Shopping Center as well as SouthPark Mall. New Laminate Wood flooring, New Paint, New Fixtures. Kitchen host all Black appliances, walk-in pantry & space for a breakfast table. Living Room is large & open to Dining Area; office adjacent to living room. Each Bedroom is large enough to accommodate a King Size bed! Both Bedrooms have attached Full Baths & Walk-in Closets. Small community w/privacy feeling tucked in among the trees. Cute Picnic area outside. Tenant to obtain & maintain renters insurance policy. Ready to view and lease!