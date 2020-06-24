4015 Sarah Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan

Full brick ranch with 2 bedrooms move in ready -

Covered porch

Centrally located 3 miles from downtown Charlotte. Two blocks from Scaleybark lite-rail station.

Two bedroom one bath brick ranch..

Central Air, Gas Heat

New Windows

Hardwood floors

Ceiling fans



Includes Washer and Dryer



Directions: I-77S to the Clanton Rd exit-Turn left onto Clanton Rd. Turn right onto S Tryon. Turn right onto Bowman Rd. Turn left onto SARAH DR.



Managed By Kinley Properties LLC

833 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28203



(RLNE2705125)