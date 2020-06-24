All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4015 Sarah Drive

4015 Sarah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Sarah Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
York Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Full brick ranch with 2 bedrooms move in ready -
Covered porch
Centrally located 3 miles from downtown Charlotte. Two blocks from Scaleybark lite-rail station.
Two bedroom one bath brick ranch..
Central Air, Gas Heat
New Windows
Hardwood floors
Ceiling fans

Includes Washer and Dryer

Directions: I-77S to the Clanton Rd exit-Turn left onto Clanton Rd. Turn right onto S Tryon. Turn right onto Bowman Rd. Turn left onto SARAH DR.

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte NC 28203

(RLNE2705125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Sarah Drive have any available units?
4015 Sarah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Sarah Drive have?
Some of 4015 Sarah Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Sarah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Sarah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Sarah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Sarah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4015 Sarah Drive offer parking?
No, 4015 Sarah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Sarah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Sarah Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Sarah Drive have a pool?
No, 4015 Sarah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Sarah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4015 Sarah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Sarah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Sarah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
