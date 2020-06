Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant and can be shown. Looking to live minutes to Uptown and all major highways?! Don't miss this opportunity! This beautiful warm and cozy 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom home is located in the sought after Brightwalk Community. This home has a wonderful floor plan and custom features throughout. Enjoy walking in the park, riding your bike on the trails & swimming! Close to Light rail Uptown & I-77. Walk to Camp North End, Heist Brewery & N.C. Music Factory.