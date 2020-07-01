Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3919 Pemberton Drive - Stunning Beverly Woods home ready for you! This classic ranch charmer is fully updated! From the renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and updated appliances to the well landscaped fenced yard, this home is sure to please. The location can't be beat, just minutes to Southpark Mall, 77, Quail Hollow and so much more. Enjoy the amazing yard to relax and unwind in. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on the built-in bench or entertaining in the lovely formal dining room! The screen porch is perfect for entertaining or just a spot to read. The master and guest baths have been updated to the nines and the den with fireplace is extra cozy. Take a look today at this stunning home before it is gone!



