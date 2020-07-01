All apartments in Charlotte
3919 Pemberton Drive

3919 Pemberton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Pemberton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3919 Pemberton Drive - Stunning Beverly Woods home ready for you! This classic ranch charmer is fully updated! From the renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and updated appliances to the well landscaped fenced yard, this home is sure to please. The location can't be beat, just minutes to Southpark Mall, 77, Quail Hollow and so much more. Enjoy the amazing yard to relax and unwind in. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on the built-in bench or entertaining in the lovely formal dining room! The screen porch is perfect for entertaining or just a spot to read. The master and guest baths have been updated to the nines and the den with fireplace is extra cozy. Take a look today at this stunning home before it is gone!

(RLNE5740364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Pemberton Drive have any available units?
3919 Pemberton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Pemberton Drive have?
Some of 3919 Pemberton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Pemberton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Pemberton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Pemberton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3919 Pemberton Drive offer parking?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Pemberton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Pemberton Drive have a pool?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Pemberton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Pemberton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Pemberton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

