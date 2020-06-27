All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

3904 Luthers Rock Court

3904 Luthers Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Luthers Rock Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An amazing space and a partial brick front!

This spacious 4-bedroom home in a cul-de-sac has a bonus room, family room with a fireplace, a formal living and a formal dining room with chair rail and picture frame moldings. Gleaming hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the main level. This gorgeous eat-in kitchen is upscale and up-to-date with an island, granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting and sleek black appliances, including a built-in microwave. The master suite has a dual vanity and garden tub with separate shower. Other features include a fenced back yard with a patio, a 2-car garage and a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

Located between Ballantyne and Mathews, and close to I-485 access, this home offers close proximity to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have any available units?
3904 Luthers Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have?
Some of 3904 Luthers Rock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Luthers Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Luthers Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Luthers Rock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 Luthers Rock Court is pet friendly.
Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Luthers Rock Court offers parking.
Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 Luthers Rock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have a pool?
No, 3904 Luthers Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 3904 Luthers Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Luthers Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 Luthers Rock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
