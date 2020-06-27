3904 Luthers Rock Court

Amenities

An amazing space and a partial brick front!



This spacious 4-bedroom home in a cul-de-sac has a bonus room, family room with a fireplace, a formal living and a formal dining room with chair rail and picture frame moldings. Gleaming hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the main level. This gorgeous eat-in kitchen is upscale and up-to-date with an island, granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting and sleek black appliances, including a built-in microwave. The master suite has a dual vanity and garden tub with separate shower. Other features include a fenced back yard with a patio, a 2-car garage and a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.



Located between Ballantyne and Mathews, and close to I-485 access, this home offers close proximity to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.



Pets conditional.