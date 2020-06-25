3841 Willow Green Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful & well maintained two story end unit townhome in the popular Brightwalk neighborhood. Unique floor plan with the Master Bedroom downstairs & 2 bedrooms and a Loft upstairs. All wells sized rooms. Home has many wonderful features - a covered front and back porch - great to relax on, New LVT Flooring on main level, Fireplace in the Great Room, Stainless appliances (including the gas range), Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash in the Kitchen, outdoor storage unit, stand alone 1 Car Garage, lots of common area to enjoy & a dedicated laundry room downstairs. Live minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center & just opened Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Make an appointment today to come out and see this wonderful home!