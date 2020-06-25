All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

Location

3841 Willow Green Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful & well maintained two story end unit townhome in the popular Brightwalk neighborhood. Unique floor plan with the Master Bedroom downstairs & 2 bedrooms and a Loft upstairs. All wells sized rooms. Home has many wonderful features - a covered front and back porch - great to relax on, New LVT Flooring on main level, Fireplace in the Great Room, Stainless appliances (including the gas range), Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash in the Kitchen, outdoor storage unit, stand alone 1 Car Garage, lots of common area to enjoy & a dedicated laundry room downstairs. Live minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center & just opened Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Make an appointment today to come out and see this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Willow Green Place have any available units?
3841 Willow Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Willow Green Place have?
Some of 3841 Willow Green Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Willow Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Willow Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Willow Green Place pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Willow Green Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3841 Willow Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Willow Green Place offers parking.
Does 3841 Willow Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Willow Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Willow Green Place have a pool?
No, 3841 Willow Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Willow Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3841 Willow Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Willow Green Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Willow Green Place has units with dishwashers.
