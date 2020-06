Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom / 1 bath corner duplex with covered front porch ready for you to move in that is just off of Central Ave. Large bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Pets are considered with breed restrictions, application fee is $40 per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home