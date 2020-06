Amenities

This is a lovely single family house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There's fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwoods & carpet and brand new refrigerator, washer & dryer. This home offers very pretty living room with a fireplace and large backyard deck. One garage connect to the house and free parking on the side way. It’s a very convenient neighborhood, few mins to uptown, shops and restaurants with Plaza Midwood, easy access to Independence Blvd and Central Ave. Pets friendly