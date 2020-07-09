3815 Ashley Hall Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

pet friendly

This cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Style Home has over 1,000 sq. ft. of heated living space. Large open floor plan makes entertaining fun, spacious living room and large kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space make this home the perfect home! Conveniently located near I-485, W T Harris and Independence Blvd, this home is nestled in a quaint neighborhood near Harrisburg, Matthews, Mint Hill and Uptown Charlotte.Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com, TODAY!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.