All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3801 Sulkirk Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3801 Sulkirk Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

3801 Sulkirk Road

3801 Sulkirk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3801 Sulkirk Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3801 Sulkirk Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - Available 8-23-19 Very nice well-kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch-style home in the fantastic Beverly Woods subdivision (near South Park). Located on a large wooded corner-lot, the exterior features include a fenced back yard, a patio, a storage building and 2-car carport. Inside you will find an entry hall, a large paneled Den, large Living Room with hardwood floors, a Dining Room with wood floors, the Kitchen comes with Elm Cabinets, and appliances (Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, and Dishwasher). This home was built in 1966 and features approx. 1600 square feet of living space. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Heat. Lawn Care Included. Pets Conditional/ NO SMOKING

Directions: Park South to (L) onto Sulkirk Rd (corner of Sulkirk and Longmeadow).

(RLNE3975708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Sulkirk Road have any available units?
3801 Sulkirk Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Sulkirk Road have?
Some of 3801 Sulkirk Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Sulkirk Road currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Sulkirk Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Sulkirk Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Sulkirk Road is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Sulkirk Road offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Sulkirk Road offers parking.
Does 3801 Sulkirk Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Sulkirk Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Sulkirk Road have a pool?
No, 3801 Sulkirk Road does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Sulkirk Road have accessible units?
No, 3801 Sulkirk Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Sulkirk Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Sulkirk Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte