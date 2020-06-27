Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3801 Sulkirk Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 - Available 8-23-19 Very nice well-kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch-style home in the fantastic Beverly Woods subdivision (near South Park). Located on a large wooded corner-lot, the exterior features include a fenced back yard, a patio, a storage building and 2-car carport. Inside you will find an entry hall, a large paneled Den, large Living Room with hardwood floors, a Dining Room with wood floors, the Kitchen comes with Elm Cabinets, and appliances (Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, and Dishwasher). This home was built in 1966 and features approx. 1600 square feet of living space. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Heat. Lawn Care Included. Pets Conditional/ NO SMOKING



Directions: Park South to (L) onto Sulkirk Rd (corner of Sulkirk and Longmeadow).



