3800 Churchill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3800 Churchill Road

3800 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Churchill Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the gorgeous area of South Charlotte! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent at 3800 Churchill Road only minutes from all of the best shops, restaurants and entertainment. This great home has an abundance of personality, privacy and plenty of parking spaces. Inside the home, you will find a lovely wood burning fireplace in the great room, master suite on the main level, an eat-in kitchen and 2 very spacious bedrooms on the second floor. The great room boasts a vaulted ceiling and there are lights/ceiling fans in each bedroom. The units appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, and washer and dryer connection. PET FRIENDLY! Contact Lauren Hart for additional information soon! This one will not last long!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Churchill Road have any available units?
3800 Churchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Churchill Road have?
Some of 3800 Churchill Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Churchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Churchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Churchill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Churchill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Churchill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Churchill Road offers parking.
Does 3800 Churchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Churchill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Churchill Road have a pool?
No, 3800 Churchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Churchill Road have accessible units?
No, 3800 Churchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Churchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Churchill Road has units with dishwashers.
