Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the gorgeous area of South Charlotte! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent at 3800 Churchill Road only minutes from all of the best shops, restaurants and entertainment. This great home has an abundance of personality, privacy and plenty of parking spaces. Inside the home, you will find a lovely wood burning fireplace in the great room, master suite on the main level, an eat-in kitchen and 2 very spacious bedrooms on the second floor. The great room boasts a vaulted ceiling and there are lights/ceiling fans in each bedroom. The units appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range, and washer and dryer connection. PET FRIENDLY! Contact Lauren Hart for additional information soon! This one will not last long!iP