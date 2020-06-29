3749 Picasso Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful END UNIT two bedroom with view of the community pool, two and a half baths with light-filled open floor plan. Great opportunity to live in the heart of NODA, quick walk to shops, restaurants, or LYNX station at 36th street. Upper level features open floor plan living area with beautiful white oak wood floors. Kitchen is equipped with brand new Whirlpool dishwasher and granite counter tops . Pantry and laundry room w/ new Whirlpool W/D included. Enter from one car garage on main level directly into your condo! Main level has one bedroom with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closet which provides plenty of storage. In addition to garage parking, unit comes with one additional parking pass. Come home from work, jump in the pool, enjoy some live entertainment, eat, drink and shop this close to all that NoDa has to offer and never get back into your car (or light rail) until Monday morning.