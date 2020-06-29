All apartments in Charlotte
3749 Picasso Court
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

3749 Picasso Court

3749 Picasso Court · No Longer Available
Location

3749 Picasso Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful END UNIT two bedroom with view of the community pool, two and a half baths with light-filled open floor plan. Great opportunity to live in the heart of NODA, quick walk to shops, restaurants, or LYNX station at 36th street. Upper level features open floor plan living area with beautiful white oak wood floors. Kitchen is equipped with brand new Whirlpool dishwasher and granite counter tops . Pantry and laundry room w/ new Whirlpool W/D included. Enter from one car garage on main level directly into your condo! Main level has one bedroom with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closet which provides plenty of storage. In addition to garage parking, unit comes with one additional parking pass. Come home from work, jump in the pool, enjoy some live entertainment, eat, drink and shop this close to all that NoDa has to offer and never get back into your car (or light rail) until Monday morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 Picasso Court have any available units?
3749 Picasso Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3749 Picasso Court have?
Some of 3749 Picasso Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3749 Picasso Court currently offering any rent specials?
3749 Picasso Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 Picasso Court pet-friendly?
No, 3749 Picasso Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3749 Picasso Court offer parking?
Yes, 3749 Picasso Court offers parking.
Does 3749 Picasso Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3749 Picasso Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 Picasso Court have a pool?
Yes, 3749 Picasso Court has a pool.
Does 3749 Picasso Court have accessible units?
No, 3749 Picasso Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 Picasso Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3749 Picasso Court has units with dishwashers.
