Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch-style home is located in North Charlotte. The great room opens to the breakfast area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & includes all appliances. Washer/dryer connection. Carpet, vinyl, and laminate flooring. Nice flat backyard with patio. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.