Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

3714 Driftwood Drive

3714 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Driftwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220361

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety Program for deposit.

3/2 DUPLEX- open kitchen- beautiful wood style flooring- washer/dryer-large fenced backyard

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
3714 Driftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3714 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Driftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 Driftwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3714 Driftwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3714 Driftwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3714 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3714 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Driftwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 Driftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 Driftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

