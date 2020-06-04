3714 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220361



Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety Program for deposit.



3/2 DUPLEX- open kitchen- beautiful wood style flooring- washer/dryer-large fenced backyard



Pets are welcome with owner approval

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.