Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

3713 Densmore Drive

3713 Densmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Densmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Private living in the City, Don't miss out on this lovely charmer! Clean and Cute three bedroom 1960's ranch home in Windsor Park on dead end street. Lovely hardwood floors throughout home. Cozy family room, Kitchen has gas stove and oven. Large bonus room with screened porch on back of home for quiet evenings at home. Washer/ dryer provided as a convenience Convenient to shopping, restaurants and much more! Contact Prism Properties today for an appointment. www.prismpd.com (704)628-7096.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Densmore Drive have any available units?
3713 Densmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Densmore Drive have?
Some of 3713 Densmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Densmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Densmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Densmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Densmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3713 Densmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Densmore Drive offers parking.
Does 3713 Densmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 Densmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Densmore Drive have a pool?
No, 3713 Densmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Densmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3713 Densmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Densmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Densmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
