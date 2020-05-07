3713 Densmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Private living in the City, Don't miss out on this lovely charmer! Clean and Cute three bedroom 1960's ranch home in Windsor Park on dead end street. Lovely hardwood floors throughout home. Cozy family room, Kitchen has gas stove and oven. Large bonus room with screened porch on back of home for quiet evenings at home. Washer/ dryer provided as a convenience Convenient to shopping, restaurants and much more! Contact Prism Properties today for an appointment. www.prismpd.com (704)628-7096.