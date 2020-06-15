All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

371 Doughton Lane

371 Doughton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

371 Doughton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/31/19 Beautiful and private end unit townhome in gated Stonebrook community. 2 story ceilings on main level .Top-grade laminate flooring on main floor. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, upgraded maple cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Living room, office, and additional bonus room on main level. 3 bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Garden tub and step in shower in master bath. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Private back deck with wooded backyard. 1 car attached garage with storage shelves. Great gated community with pool and tree lined streets. Water, sewer, trash and pool usage included. Approximately 5 miles to uptown Charlotte. Close to the airport as well as to Costco, Outlet mall, and other shopping. First and last month's rent, as well as one month security deposit due at lease signing. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Credit and references will be checked. Available to move in May 31st, but can be shown immediately.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/34090

(RLNE4865548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Doughton Lane have any available units?
371 Doughton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 Doughton Lane have?
Some of 371 Doughton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Doughton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
371 Doughton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Doughton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Doughton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 371 Doughton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 371 Doughton Lane offers parking.
Does 371 Doughton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Doughton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Doughton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 371 Doughton Lane has a pool.
Does 371 Doughton Lane have accessible units?
No, 371 Doughton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Doughton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Doughton Lane has units with dishwashers.
