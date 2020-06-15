371 Doughton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/31/19 Beautiful and private end unit townhome in gated Stonebrook community. 2 story ceilings on main level .Top-grade laminate flooring on main floor. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, upgraded maple cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Living room, office, and additional bonus room on main level. 3 bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Garden tub and step in shower in master bath. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Private back deck with wooded backyard. 1 car attached garage with storage shelves. Great gated community with pool and tree lined streets. Water, sewer, trash and pool usage included. Approximately 5 miles to uptown Charlotte. Close to the airport as well as to Costco, Outlet mall, and other shopping. First and last month's rent, as well as one month security deposit due at lease signing. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Credit and references will be checked. Available to move in May 31st, but can be shown immediately.



Apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/34090



