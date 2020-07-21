3702 Wondering Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a corner lot, this home off of W.T. Harris Blvd is close to everything! Minutes to both the Northlake and the University areas! Easy access to great shopping, dining, entertainment and the light rail extension. Close to local parks and golf.



Get anywhere in Charlotte fast with easy access to both I-77 and I-85.



Features include a formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an open kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding doors access the rear patio.



All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. Both full baths have dual sink vanities. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower.



Washer/dryer to stay for tenant use.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.



Pets conditional.