Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

3702 Wondering Oak Ln

3702 Wondering Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Wondering Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a corner lot, this home off of W.T. Harris Blvd is close to everything! Minutes to both the Northlake and the University areas! Easy access to great shopping, dining, entertainment and the light rail extension. Close to local parks and golf.

Get anywhere in Charlotte fast with easy access to both I-77 and I-85.

Features include a formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an open kitchen and breakfast area. Sliding doors access the rear patio.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. Both full baths have dual sink vanities. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower.

Washer/dryer to stay for tenant use.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

