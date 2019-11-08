All apartments in Charlotte
3630 Sargeant Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:44 PM

3630 Sargeant Drive

3630 Sargeant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Sargeant Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The welcoming exterior enhances the traditional style of the home and the landscaped front lawn. The front entrance leads you into a spacious living area which flows nicely into the beautifully updated kitchen.The contemporary kitchen boasts cabinetry that are stained in an espresso color, a kitchen appliance package, and sleek granite countertops. Down the hallway you will find the sizable bedrooms and a stylish bathroom. The large backyard is ready for outdoor dining and enjoying the great outdoors! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have any available units?
3630 Sargeant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3630 Sargeant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Sargeant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Sargeant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Sargeant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive offer parking?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have a pool?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have accessible units?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Sargeant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Sargeant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
