3630 Sargeant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The welcoming exterior enhances the traditional style of the home and the landscaped front lawn. The front entrance leads you into a spacious living area which flows nicely into the beautifully updated kitchen.The contemporary kitchen boasts cabinetry that are stained in an espresso color, a kitchen appliance package, and sleek granite countertops. Down the hallway you will find the sizable bedrooms and a stylish bathroom. The large backyard is ready for outdoor dining and enjoying the great outdoors! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.