Charlotte, NC
3626 Bullard St
3626 Bullard St

3626 Bullard Street · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Location

3626 Bullard Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Available 02/01/19 Spacious two-story home - Property Id: 93498

Welcome home to find a beautiful two-story 3bd 2.5br home with a nice loft area overlooking an open living room space. This cozy humble abode is located about 15 minutes from Uptown s awesome amenities. Found in a quiet neighborhood its minutes from I-85, Uptown, and other shopping centers. Included new fixtures, up-to-date appliances, and much more! Newly Renovated
Deposit is $1200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93498
Property Id 93498

(RLNE4613141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Bullard St have any available units?
3626 Bullard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Bullard St have?
Some of 3626 Bullard St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Bullard St currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Bullard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Bullard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Bullard St is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Bullard St offer parking?
No, 3626 Bullard St does not offer parking.
Does 3626 Bullard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Bullard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Bullard St have a pool?
No, 3626 Bullard St does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Bullard St have accessible units?
No, 3626 Bullard St does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Bullard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Bullard St has units with dishwashers.
