All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3624 Simmons Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3624 Simmons Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

3624 Simmons Street

3624 Simmons Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3624 Simmons Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see this Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home . Located close Wilkinson Blvd and major Interstates. Minutes from Uptown. Close to public Transporttation.

Available for a November 26, 2019 move - in

This home features:

* Cozy front porch
* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen with fridge & stove
* Hardwood floors
* Dining room with built in shelfs
* Washer & dryer connections
* Central air & heat
* Spacious Fenced in yard
* Driveway

To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Westerly Hills Academy
Harding University High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Simmons Street have any available units?
3624 Simmons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Simmons Street have?
Some of 3624 Simmons Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Simmons Street currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Simmons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Simmons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Simmons Street is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Simmons Street offer parking?
No, 3624 Simmons Street does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Simmons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Simmons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Simmons Street have a pool?
No, 3624 Simmons Street does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Simmons Street have accessible units?
No, 3624 Simmons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Simmons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Simmons Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte