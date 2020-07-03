3624 Simmons Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see this Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home . Located close Wilkinson Blvd and major Interstates. Minutes from Uptown. Close to public Transporttation.



Available for a November 26, 2019 move - in



This home features:



* Cozy front porch

* Living room with a fireplace

* Kitchen with fridge & stove

* Hardwood floors

* Dining room with built in shelfs

* Washer & dryer connections

* Central air & heat

* Spacious Fenced in yard

* Driveway



To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Westerly Hills Academy

Harding University High