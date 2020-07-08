All apartments in Charlotte
3544 Betterton Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 PM

3544 Betterton Lane

3544 Betterton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Betterton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location within minutes to UNCC, Northlake & Concord Mills Malls. Lovely Forestview subdivision. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, all appliances, a center island and breakfast area. Beautiful wood laminate floors are on main level in kitchen, great room, formal living room and dining room! Dramatic staircase to second level. All 4 BRs are upstairs. Master bedroom has tray ceiling; master bath has garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Betterton Lane have any available units?
3544 Betterton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Betterton Lane have?
Some of 3544 Betterton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Betterton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Betterton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Betterton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 Betterton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3544 Betterton Lane offer parking?
No, 3544 Betterton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Betterton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Betterton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Betterton Lane have a pool?
No, 3544 Betterton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Betterton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3544 Betterton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Betterton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Betterton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
