3535 Carmel Rd

Immaculate estate located in Montibello, sitting on a corner lot with 3.5 acres of land - just wait until you see this curb appeal.. insert heart eyes here! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, original to the property. Master bedroom has separate entry and beautiful features to include granite surrounding the gas fireplace and custom en-suite bath located on the 1st floor. 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bath upstairs and 4th bedroom has a private bath. Total of 4 bedrooms located upstairs. Formal dining and living room greet you when you enter through the carport overhang. Kitchen opens up to a step down den with a fireplace and separate entry. Two car detached garage. The landscaping and curb appeal is unique and beautiful at this home. Ready for move in! Schedule your tour today.