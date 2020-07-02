All apartments in Charlotte
3535 Carmel Rd

3535 Carmel Road · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Are you looking for a comfortable yet luxurious place to call your home?

Immaculate estate located in Montibello, sitting on a corner lot with 3.5 acres of land - just wait until you see this curb appeal.. insert heart eyes here! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, original to the property. Master bedroom has separate entry and beautiful features to include granite surrounding the gas fireplace and custom en-suite bath located on the 1st floor. 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bath upstairs and 4th bedroom has a private bath. Total of 4 bedrooms located upstairs. Formal dining and living room greet you when you enter through the carport overhang. Kitchen opens up to a step down den with a fireplace and separate entry. Two car detached garage. The landscaping and curb appeal is unique and beautiful at this home. Ready for move in! Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Carmel Rd have any available units?
3535 Carmel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Carmel Rd have?
Some of 3535 Carmel Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Carmel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Carmel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Carmel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Carmel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3535 Carmel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Carmel Rd offers parking.
Does 3535 Carmel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Carmel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Carmel Rd have a pool?
No, 3535 Carmel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Carmel Rd have accessible units?
No, 3535 Carmel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Carmel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Carmel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

