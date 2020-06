Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Live in the heart of Southpark. Updated home, MOVE-IN READY. Kitchen updated with tall honey glazed cabinets, newer applainces, granite countertops, pull out trash bins and side pantry. Bathrooms updated with tile floors, clear shower doors, vanities. Built in's in great room. Dual masters upstairs. Outdoor storage with patio. Views over look the pool. Condo within minutes to Phillips Place, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants. Pool and tennis courts in complex.