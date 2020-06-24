3519 Rhett Butler Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy this spacious open planned family home boasting a front porch for morning coffee and a large split level rear deck with in ground hot tub. This home is located in the coveted Providence Plantation neighborhood and features access to Mecklenburg Counties premier public schools. The home is newly painted inside and features plenty of spacious rooms and built in cupboards and storage. The home also features a finished 2 car garage with additional storage room. Providence Plantation also offers community pool and tennis courts for additional fees. Easy access to 485, local grocery stores and YMCA