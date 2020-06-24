All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3519 Rhett Butler Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3519 Rhett Butler Pl
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

3519 Rhett Butler Pl

3519 Rhett Butler Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3519 Rhett Butler Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy this spacious open planned family home boasting a front porch for morning coffee and a large split level rear deck with in ground hot tub. This home is located in the coveted Providence Plantation neighborhood and features access to Mecklenburg Counties premier public schools. The home is newly painted inside and features plenty of spacious rooms and built in cupboards and storage. The home also features a finished 2 car garage with additional storage room. Providence Plantation also offers community pool and tennis courts for additional fees. Easy access to 485, local grocery stores and YMCA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have any available units?
3519 Rhett Butler Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have?
Some of 3519 Rhett Butler Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Rhett Butler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Rhett Butler Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Rhett Butler Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl offers parking.
Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl has a pool.
Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have accessible units?
No, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Rhett Butler Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 Rhett Butler Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte