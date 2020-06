Amenities

Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment for Rent for $950 in Hip NODA area right by light rail! Large kitchen with all appliances and stackable washer/dryer which can be included. Beautiful original hardwoods throughout. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Front porch and back deck and private parking -- Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 per pet. Freshly painted. Beautiful unit in quiet complex steps away from all that NoDa has to offer! Great street and amazing location!