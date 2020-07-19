3516 Marbury Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Open Floor Plan RANCH w/ Bonus Features Fresh Paint throughout, Open Plan, Great Room with Ceiling Fan, Fireplace and Lots of Natural Light. Dining Area opens to Private Patio and Backyard. Floor Plan includes a Nice Size Eat-In Kitchen with Gorgeous Counter Tops and Pantry. Huge Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Private En-Suite. En-Suite has Dual Vanity and Separate Garden Tub + Walk in Shower. Suite also includes a Large Walk in Closet. 2 nice size secondary bedrooms on Main level + A Huge Private Bonus or Bedroom on 2nd Level. Convenient 2 car Garage, Corner Lot in Cul-de-Sac makes this a great family home. Senior Citizens will enjoy all living accommodations on main level. Centrally located to Northlake & Concord Mills Mall, Restaurants, Entertainment, Harris Teeter, UNCC and Major Highways. Location, Location, Location.....Great Community, Great Neighbors, Great Sq. Ft., Fresh Paint, Clean and Ready to Move In .....all for an affordable 1295.00@month.