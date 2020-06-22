3511 Fielding Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the desirous Providence Park neighborhood. Features a large yard, covered 2 vehicle carport, and has been completely remodeled! Kitchen has all the bells and whistles, including brand new stainless steel appliances with gas range, granite counter tops, new cabinets, designer lighting, and wine refrigerator. House has gorgeous hardwoods throughout, and cedar lined closets. Bathrooms have all new fixtures, subway tile, and granite counter tops. Living area features fireplace, and an additional fireplace downstairs in den. This house has it all!!! Application fee $50 per person