All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3511 Fielding Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3511 Fielding Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3511 Fielding Avenue

3511 Fielding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3511 Fielding Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the desirous Providence Park neighborhood. Features a large yard, covered 2 vehicle carport, and has been completely remodeled! Kitchen has all the bells and whistles, including brand new stainless steel appliances with gas range, granite counter tops, new cabinets, designer lighting, and wine refrigerator. House has gorgeous hardwoods throughout, and cedar lined closets. Bathrooms have all new fixtures, subway tile, and granite counter tops. Living area features fireplace, and an additional fireplace downstairs in den. This house has it all!!! Application fee $50 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Fielding Avenue have any available units?
3511 Fielding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Fielding Avenue have?
Some of 3511 Fielding Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Fielding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Fielding Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Fielding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Fielding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3511 Fielding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Fielding Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3511 Fielding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Fielding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Fielding Avenue have a pool?
No, 3511 Fielding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Fielding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3511 Fielding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Fielding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Fielding Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte