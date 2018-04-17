All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3508 The Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3508 The Plaza
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:16 PM

3508 The Plaza

3508 the Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3508 the Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 5/5/2019 from 1PM-3PM. Feel free to come by between those times to preview this wonderful, affordably priced home.

Remodeled, Nice, Clean and Affordable, 2 bedroom duplex home with MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 5/15/2019. Move-in by or before May 15, 2019 and receive a total amount of $165 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Home will be shown via Open House Showing. Text or email with your contact information to (704)464-0470 along with the property address you are interested and you will be added to contact list for Open Showing Date.

Ready for immediate Move-in

This Home Offers Many Comforts and Amenities:
-Updated Interior
-Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Floors NO Carpet at all
-Freshly Painted Interior
-Excellent, Clean Condition
-Spacious Living Room
-Nice Appliances
-Approximately 730 sqft
-2 Ample Sized Bedrooms
-In Unit Laundry Hookups
-Air Conditioning
-Ceiling fans
-New window blinds
-Off-Street Parking

-Convenient to Uptown, Shopping and Restaurants

According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments: Garinger High, Eastway Middle, Shamrock Gardens Elementary (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines).

Additional Terms and Conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $55 off monthly rental amount (up to a maximum of $165 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual rent is $750 per month after three months. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Pet weight limits may apply. Security Deposit of $750 is quoted as a minimum. Minimum two (2) year lease term and Renter's insurance required. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice. Up to one window AC unit will be provided by Landlord. A fully completed application from each proposed adult that would be living in the property is required. Prospective applicants may apply online via website. An application fee of $45.00 for each adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card online at time of submitting application. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., does not own the subject property. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 The Plaza have any available units?
3508 The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 The Plaza have?
Some of 3508 The Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3508 The Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 The Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 The Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 3508 The Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 3508 The Plaza offers parking.
Does 3508 The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 The Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 The Plaza have a pool?
No, 3508 The Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3508 The Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3508 The Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 The Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte