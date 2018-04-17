3508 The Plaza

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 5/5/2019 from 1PM-3PM. Feel free to come by between those times to preview this wonderful, affordably priced home.



Remodeled, Nice, Clean and Affordable, 2 bedroom duplex home with MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 5/15/2019. Move-in by or before May 15, 2019 and receive a total amount of $165 off your rent (see Ad for further details).



Home will be shown via Open House Showing. Text or email with your contact information to (704)464-0470 along with the property address you are interested and you will be added to contact list for Open Showing Date.



Ready for immediate Move-in



This Home Offers Many Comforts and Amenities:

-Updated Interior

-Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Floors NO Carpet at all

-Freshly Painted Interior

-Excellent, Clean Condition

-Spacious Living Room

-Nice Appliances

-Approximately 730 sqft

-2 Ample Sized Bedrooms

-In Unit Laundry Hookups

-Air Conditioning

-Ceiling fans

-New window blinds

-Off-Street Parking



-Convenient to Uptown, Shopping and Restaurants



According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments: Garinger High, Eastway Middle, Shamrock Gardens Elementary (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines).



Additional Terms and Conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $55 off monthly rental amount (up to a maximum of $165 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual rent is $750 per month after three months. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Pet weight limits may apply. Security Deposit of $750 is quoted as a minimum. Minimum two (2) year lease term and Renter's insurance required. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice. Up to one window AC unit will be provided by Landlord. A fully completed application from each proposed adult that would be living in the property is required. Prospective applicants may apply online via website. An application fee of $45.00 for each adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card online at time of submitting application. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., does not own the subject property. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user.