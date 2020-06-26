3501 Ritch Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully remodeled bungalow in the Arts District is sure to impress. It boasts a large fenced-in backyard, upgraded stainless steel appliances, soaring wood floors throughout, and updated bathrooms with high end tile and granite. This is truly an impressive home that will not last long. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.