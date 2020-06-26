All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:05 PM

3501 Ritch Avenue

3501 Ritch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Ritch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, fully remodeled bungalow in the Arts District is sure to impress. It boasts a large fenced-in backyard, upgraded stainless steel appliances, soaring wood floors throughout, and updated bathrooms with high end tile and granite. This is truly an impressive home that will not last long. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Ritch Avenue have any available units?
3501 Ritch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Ritch Avenue have?
Some of 3501 Ritch Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Ritch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Ritch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Ritch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Ritch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Ritch Avenue offer parking?
No, 3501 Ritch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Ritch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Ritch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Ritch Avenue have a pool?
No, 3501 Ritch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Ritch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3501 Ritch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Ritch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Ritch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
