3444 Stettler View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This townhome has it all--fabulous location, awesome layout and an upgraded interior!



Located in the desirable South Hill subdivision. Walk-able to awesome shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, including Southpark Mall! Close to several parks, golf and the local farmers market.



Easy access to I-77 and light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!



The open floorplan of this fabulous townhome is accented with beautiful hardwood flooring. A fireplace and built-in shelving in the family room create a cozy atmosphere. Upgraded lighting accents the dining area.



The fabulous kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy the precision of gas cooking! With ample cabinetry and a full pantry, you will enjoy excellent storage.



The master bedroom offers great storage with a walk-in closet, and privacy with an en suite bath. The master bath features a garden tub, shower and dual sink vanity. Two spare bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.



When the warm weather hits, you'll be ready to enjoy a dip in the community pool!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**