Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

3444 Stettler View Road

3444 Stettler View Road · (877) 751-1677
Location

3444 Stettler View Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This townhome has it all--fabulous location, awesome layout and an upgraded interior!

Located in the desirable South Hill subdivision. Walk-able to awesome shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, including Southpark Mall! Close to several parks, golf and the local farmers market.

Easy access to I-77 and light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!

The open floorplan of this fabulous townhome is accented with beautiful hardwood flooring. A fireplace and built-in shelving in the family room create a cozy atmosphere. Upgraded lighting accents the dining area.

The fabulous kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy the precision of gas cooking! With ample cabinetry and a full pantry, you will enjoy excellent storage.

The master bedroom offers great storage with a walk-in closet, and privacy with an en suite bath. The master bath features a garden tub, shower and dual sink vanity. Two spare bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.

When the warm weather hits, you'll be ready to enjoy a dip in the community pool!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Stettler View Road have any available units?
3444 Stettler View Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Stettler View Road have?
Some of 3444 Stettler View Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Stettler View Road currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Stettler View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Stettler View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Stettler View Road is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Stettler View Road offer parking?
No, 3444 Stettler View Road does not offer parking.
Does 3444 Stettler View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Stettler View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Stettler View Road have a pool?
Yes, 3444 Stettler View Road has a pool.
Does 3444 Stettler View Road have accessible units?
No, 3444 Stettler View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Stettler View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3444 Stettler View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
