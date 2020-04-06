3444 Stettler View Road

Amenities
This townhome has it all--fabulous location, awesome layout and an upgraded interior!
Located in the desirable South Hill subdivision. Walk-able to awesome shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, including Southpark Mall! Close to several parks, golf and the local farmers market.
Easy access to I-77 and light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!
The open floorplan of this fabulous townhome is accented with beautiful hardwood flooring. A fireplace and built-in shelving in the family room create a cozy atmosphere. Upgraded lighting accents the dining area.
The fabulous kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy the precision of gas cooking! With ample cabinetry and a full pantry, you will enjoy excellent storage.
The master bedroom offers great storage with a walk-in closet, and privacy with an en suite bath. The master bath features a garden tub, shower and dual sink vanity. Two spare bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.
When the warm weather hits, you'll be ready to enjoy a dip in the community pool!
Pets conditional.
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**