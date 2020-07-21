All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
3439 Dashiel Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:49 PM

3439 Dashiel Dr

3439 Dashiel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Dashiel Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA single-family home in the University area!

This open floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room, as well as a living room with a fireplace.

The luxurious master suite, featuring a vaulted ceiling, is located on the second floor. Three other bedrooms and a bonus room finish out the upper level.

Other features include a large back yard with a great deck and beautiful wooded views.

Attached two-car garage with driveway provides room for guests!

Pets conditional.

Take a tour of this beautiful home and just picture yourself living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Dashiel Dr have any available units?
3439 Dashiel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Dashiel Dr have?
Some of 3439 Dashiel Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Dashiel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Dashiel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Dashiel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Dashiel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Dashiel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Dashiel Dr offers parking.
Does 3439 Dashiel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Dashiel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Dashiel Dr have a pool?
No, 3439 Dashiel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Dashiel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3439 Dashiel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Dashiel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 Dashiel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
