3439 Dashiel Dr

Amenities
Lovely spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA single-family home in the University area!
This open floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room, as well as a living room with a fireplace.
The luxurious master suite, featuring a vaulted ceiling, is located on the second floor. Three other bedrooms and a bonus room finish out the upper level.
Other features include a large back yard with a great deck and beautiful wooded views.
Attached two-car garage with driveway provides room for guests!
Pets conditional.
Take a tour of this beautiful home and just picture yourself living here!