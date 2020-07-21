3439 Dashiel Dr

Amenities

Lovely spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA single-family home in the University area!



This open floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen with a separate dining room, as well as a living room with a fireplace.



The luxurious master suite, featuring a vaulted ceiling, is located on the second floor. Three other bedrooms and a bonus room finish out the upper level.



Other features include a large back yard with a great deck and beautiful wooded views.



Attached two-car garage with driveway provides room for guests!



Pets conditional.



Take a tour of this beautiful home and just picture yourself living here!