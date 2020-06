Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground internet access

3 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Town Home for Rent in Noda. 1647 Sq. Ft. Granite Countertops, Hardwood floors, and Tile in Bathrooms. High speed internet, Cable and Full security system included Free! Top floor terrace over looks North Charlotte Park a 3-acre park directly across the street from Steel Gardens providing open space and a playground. Two Miles from Uptown Charlotte and only a few blocks from Downtown Noda! Broker is the owner.