Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Great location in popular Merry Oaks, just down from Plaza Midwood. Newer build with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and hardwood floors/tile throughout. Kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances and opens to the dining room and living room with gas log fireplace. Office option on the first floor. Luxurious master suite with spa-like bath and walk-in closets. Not one, but two covered porches -- front and back. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Welcome home!