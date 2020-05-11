All apartments in Charlotte
3427 Calpella Court
3427 Calpella Court

3427 Calpella Court · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Calpella Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with new flooring is ready for you to move in. Open living room area with laminate wood floors that flow into the dining area. Kitchen features new laminate floor, center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, access to the laundry room, half bath and slider to back patio. Second floor master suite has crown molding, brand new carpet, walk in closet and private bathroom. Secondary bedroom located on second floor also have new carpet. Relax out back on the patio with views of trees behind property. Close to everything, don't let this one pass you by. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Calpella Court have any available units?
3427 Calpella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Calpella Court have?
Some of 3427 Calpella Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Calpella Court currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Calpella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Calpella Court pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Calpella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3427 Calpella Court offer parking?
No, 3427 Calpella Court does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Calpella Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Calpella Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Calpella Court have a pool?
No, 3427 Calpella Court does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Calpella Court have accessible units?
No, 3427 Calpella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Calpella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Calpella Court has units with dishwashers.
