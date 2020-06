Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new- never lived in Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage! Located in Southwest Charlotte, this corner unit townhome has lots of square feet for the money. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances and plenty of counter space. Along with a pantry, there is a big great room and a dining area. Close to the new Amazon complex, Top Golf, the Airport and 485. Owner can provide washer & dryer for tenant upon request, included with rent.